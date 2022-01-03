A Lesson to Learn: Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 20.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s stock price has collected 14.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Assertio Holdings, Siyata Mobile, Insignia Systems, Energy Focus, or Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $6.3 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 6.40M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went up by 14.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.85% and a quarterly performance of 5.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.46% for Siyata Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.68% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -40.70% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares surge +25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -65.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.12 for the present operating margin

+5.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -226.91. The total capital return value is set at -49.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.88. Total debt to assets is 22.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.