A Lesson to Learn: BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) went up by 20.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s stock price has collected 10.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Siyata Mobile, Nine Energy Service, BlueCity, Polarityte, or Frontline?

Is It Worth Investing in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BLCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BlueCity Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.78, which is $0.15 above the current price. BLCT currently public float of 13.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLCT was 129.76K shares.

BLCT’s Market Performance

BLCT stocks went up by 10.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.83% and a quarterly performance of -47.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for BlueCity Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.12% for BLCT stocks with a simple moving average of -64.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BLCT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BLCT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $7 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLCT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BLCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

BLCT Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares surge +17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCT rose by +26.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5489. In addition, BlueCity Holdings Limited saw -84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.75 for the present operating margin

+29.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlueCity Holdings Limited stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at -41.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.