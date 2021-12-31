Why BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went up by 5.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/27/21 that Billtrust to Participate in Needham’s 24(th) Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $7.11 above the current price. BTRS currently public float of 126.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 1.20M shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.76% and a quarterly performance of -25.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for BTRS Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of -33.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BTRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BTRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTRS reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for BTRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BTRS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

BTRS Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw -51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Bernicker Charles B., who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bernicker Charles B. now owns 384,522 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $70,560 using the latest closing price.

Bernicker Charles B., the Director of BTRS Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Bernicker Charles B. is holding 375,522 shares at $7,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

The total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.