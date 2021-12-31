We Analyzed the Future Direction of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT), Here is What We Found

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/23/21 that CatchMark Releases 2020 ESG Report

Is It Worth Investing in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE :CTT) Right Now?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTT is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.55, which is $0.88 above the current price. CTT currently public float of 48.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTT was 518.49K shares.

CTT’s Market Performance

CTT stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.74% and a quarterly performance of -26.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for CTT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTT

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CTT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

CTT Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTT rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+25.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. stands at -16.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.88. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT), the company’s capital structure generated 342.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 72.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.