Wall Street Praises Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) After Recent Earnings Report

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Aimco Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 1.08.

AIV currently public float of 148.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.50M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from CONSIDINE TERRY, who purchase 138,572 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Sep 30. After this action, CONSIDINE TERRY now owns 1,655,375 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $969,450 using the latest closing price.

CONSIDINE TERRY, the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, purchase 16,803 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that CONSIDINE TERRY is holding 1,516,803 shares at $117,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.48 for the present operating margin

+7.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at -3.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.13. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 216.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.