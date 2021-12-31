Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Naked Brand, Pioneer Power Solutions, Rite Aid, Nektar Therapeutics, or Can Fite Biopharma?

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :PPSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPSI is at -0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50. PPSI currently public float of 3.78M and currently shorts hold a 20.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPSI was 11.08M shares.

PPSI’s Market Performance

PPSI stocks went down by -2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.33% and a quarterly performance of 130.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.19% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for PPSI stocks with a simple moving average of 64.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw 102.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Aug 18. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 37,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $17,800 using the latest closing price.

MAZUREK NATHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that MAZUREK NATHAN is holding 32,000 shares at $4,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.98 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -15.32. The total capital return value is set at -24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.19. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 14.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.