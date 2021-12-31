Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s stock price has collected -10.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that (PR) Nautilus and Abcam Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Exploration of the Proteome

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :NAUT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $6.15 above the current price. NAUT currently public float of 76.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAUT was 444.98K shares.

NAUT’s Market Performance

NAUT stocks went down by -10.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.31% and a quarterly performance of -12.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.79% for NAUT stocks with a simple moving average of -35.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAUT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAUT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for NAUT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NAUT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

NAUT Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +20.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAUT fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. saw -50.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAUT starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.36 back on Dec 08. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., valued at $1,072,000 using the latest closing price.

Posard Matthew L., the Director of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $4.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Posard Matthew L. is holding 50,000 shares at $134,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAUT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.