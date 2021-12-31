Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) went up by 14.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/21 that PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :PT) Right Now?

PT currently public float of 28.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PT was 320.94K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PT’s Market Performance

PT stocks went up by 14.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.02% and a quarterly performance of -50.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.56% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.10% for PT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.51% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at -33.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares sank -33.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5357. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw -49.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.98 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -77.71. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.