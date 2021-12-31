Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Third -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.09, which is $4.33 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 116.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 1.78M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.09% and a quarterly performance of -19.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LBRT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

LBRT Trading at -12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Stock Michael, who sale 11,532 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Dec 08. After this action, Stock Michael now owns 683,727 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $115,393 using the latest closing price.

Stock Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 31,468 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Stock Michael is holding 695,259 shares at $314,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.93 for the present operating margin

-7.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.33. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.53. Total debt to assets is 10.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.