Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Just Got Our Attention

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/06/21 that Knight-Swift Expands Its Less-Than-Truckload Footprint in 15 States Through the Acquisition of Midwest Motor Express

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.74, which is $5.83 above the current price. KNX currently public float of 151.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNX was 1.53M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of 18.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.13% for KNX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $77 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNX, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

KNX Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.69. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 45.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from KNIGHT KEVIN P, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Dec 30. After this action, KNIGHT KEVIN P now owns 1,582,215 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $3,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Timothy Sean, the Exec Vice Pres Sales of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 3,928 shares at $59.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Harrington Timothy Sean is holding 1,109 shares at $234,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+18.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +8.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.