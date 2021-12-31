Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)?

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) went up by 23.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.19. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that First Republic Bank Board of Directors Announces Leadership Transitions

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ :MTEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTEM is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.17, which is $7.42 above the current price. MTEM currently public float of 40.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTEM was 261.17K shares.

MTEM’s Market Performance

MTEM stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.49% and a quarterly performance of -38.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.16% for Molecular Templates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.36% for MTEM stocks with a simple moving average of -42.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTEM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTEM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTEM reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for MTEM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MTEM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

MTEM Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEM rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Molecular Templates Inc. saw -55.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTEM starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 750,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 21. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 10,792,003 shares of Molecular Templates Inc., valued at $4,500,000 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Molecular Templates Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 10,042,003 shares at $613,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-535.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molecular Templates Inc. stands at -556.73. The total capital return value is set at -96.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.79. Equity return is now at value -120.10, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Based on Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.09. Total debt to assets is 20.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.