Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)?

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) went up by 7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/21 that Biodesix Announces Appointment of Successful Innovator and Scientific Professional Jon Faiz Kayyem, PhD to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Biodesix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is $12.26 above the current price. BDSX currently public float of 7.51M and currently shorts hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSX was 69.08K shares.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.34% and a quarterly performance of -46.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.63% for Biodesix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.44% for BDSX stocks with a simple moving average of -60.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDSX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BDSX Trading at -30.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -30.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -78.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from Watts Charles M, who purchase 5,855 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Dec 20. After this action, Watts Charles M now owns 7,855 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $25,132 using the latest closing price.

PATIENCE JOHN, the Chairman of Biodesix Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that PATIENCE JOHN is holding 1,940,367 shares at $61,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+46.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -68.81. Equity return is now at value -115.30, with -32.10 for asset returns.

Based on Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), the company’s capital structure generated 67.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.28. Total debt to assets is 22.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.