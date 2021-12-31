Is Angi Inc. (ANGI) a Keeper?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 6.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Angi Is a Tale of Two Services

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Angi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.66, which is $5.44 above the current price. ANGI currently public float of 75.61M and currently shorts hold a 11.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGI was 1.26M shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.06% and a quarterly performance of -25.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Angi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for ANGI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANGI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

ANGI Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Angi Inc. saw -30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Hicks Bowman Angela R., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Hicks Bowman Angela R. now owns 231,773 shares of Angi Inc., valued at $90,900 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Bowman Angela R., the Director of Angi Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Hicks Bowman Angela R. is holding 241,773 shares at $110,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43 for the present operating margin

+81.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc. stands at -0.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.53. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.