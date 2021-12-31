Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.27. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/27/21 that Church and Dwight Completes Purchase of TheraBreath(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE :CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CHD currently public float of 243.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.34M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 22.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for CHD stocks with a simple moving average of 16.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CHD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.51. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hemsey Rene, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $99.56 back on Dec 17. After this action, Hemsey Rene now owns 6,202 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $226,501 using the latest closing price.

DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 13,814 shares at $99.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D is holding 10,325 shares at $1,369,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 11.10 for asset returns.