Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s stock price has collected 5.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Sensata Technologies Advances Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of e-Mobility Component Maker Sendyne Corp

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE :ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $68.61, which is $4.0 above the current price. ST currently public float of 157.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ST was 812.71K shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stocks went up by 5.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.87% for ST stocks with a simple moving average of 5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $63 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ST, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

ST Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.83. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw 16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from Freve Maria G, who sale 382 shares at the price of $60.83 back on Nov 23. After this action, Freve Maria G now owns 12,059 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $23,235 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Martha N., the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 45,530 shares at $56.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Sullivan Martha N. is holding 302,488 shares at $2,570,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+26.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +5.41. The total capital return value is set at 5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 149.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.97. Total debt to assets is 51.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.