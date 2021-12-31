Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Goldman Sachs BDC Appoints Chi and Miller as Co-CEOs and Co-Presidents; Brendan McGovern to Retire in March

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE :GSBD) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSBD is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is $0.16 above the current price. GSBD currently public float of 101.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSBD was 435.95K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

GSBD stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.38% and a quarterly performance of 4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.13% for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for GSBD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15.75 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2020.

GSBD Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from MCGEE SUSAN B, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Mar 11. After this action, MCGEE SUSAN B now owns 21,787 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., valued at $154,153 using the latest closing price.

Lane Ann B, the Director of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $19.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Lane Ann B is holding 16,890 shares at $191,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+172.44 for the present operating margin

+87.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stands at +136.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), the company’s capital structure generated 100.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.18. Total debt to assets is 49.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.