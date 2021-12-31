Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/21 that Applebee’s aims to borrow some street cred with Cheetos-flavored boneless wings

Is It Worth Investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE :DIN) Right Now?

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIN is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.56, which is $30.58 above the current price. DIN currently public float of 16.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIN was 238.77K shares.

DIN’s Market Performance

DIN stocks went down by -4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.10% and a quarterly performance of -5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Dine Brands Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for DIN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $115 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIN reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for DIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DIN, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

DIN Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIN fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.72. In addition, Dine Brands Global Inc. saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIN starting from KAY LARRY ALAN, who sale 275 shares at the price of $89.46 back on Nov 08. After this action, KAY LARRY ALAN now owns 9,766 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc., valued at $24,602 using the latest closing price.

CYWINSKI JOHN C, the President, Applebee’s of Dine Brands Global Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $79.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that CYWINSKI JOHN C is holding 33,369 shares at $79,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.50 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dine Brands Global Inc. stands at -15.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.