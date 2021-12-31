Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR)?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) went down by -17.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Adds Richard Coleman as Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :STRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRR is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Star Equity Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63, which is $4.11 above the current price. STRR currently public float of 4.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRR was 156.88K shares.

STRR’s Market Performance

STRR stocks went up by 6.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.08% and a quarterly performance of 11.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Star Equity Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.71% for STRR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.84% for the last 200 days.

STRR Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 650,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 10. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 848,290 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc., valued at $2,112,500 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the Executive Chairman of Star Equity Holdings Inc., sale 1,074 shares at $10.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,289,978 shares at $11,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.66 for the present operating margin

+15.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at -9.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.81.

Based on Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.99. Total debt to assets is 31.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.