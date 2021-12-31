China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s stock price has collected 29.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that China Yuchai Launches China’s First Operating Hydrogen Engine for Commercial Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE :CYD) Right Now?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYD is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Yuchai International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $148.62, which is $4.88 above the current price. CYD currently public float of 15.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYD was 29.74K shares.

CYD’s Market Performance

CYD stocks went up by 29.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.96% and a quarterly performance of 1.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for China Yuchai International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.85% for CYD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

CYD Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +17.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYD rose by +27.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, China Yuchai International Limited saw -15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.85 for the present operating margin

+14.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Yuchai International Limited stands at +2.67. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.11. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.