Can AXT Inc. (AXTI) Remain Competitive?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ :AXTI) Right Now?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AXT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.20, which is $5.18 above the current price. AXTI currently public float of 40.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTI was 232.30K shares.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXTI stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 3.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for AXT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.40% for AXTI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $11 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $6.60. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

AXTI Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, AXT Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who sale 11,561 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Aug 06. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 1,711,390 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $112,720 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG MORRIS S, the Chief Executive Officer of AXT Inc., sale 28,439 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that YOUNG MORRIS S is holding 1,722,951 shares at $274,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.13 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 1.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.68. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 6.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.43. Total debt to assets is 4.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.