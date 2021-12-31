Can Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Remain Competitive?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.67. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that Canned Cocktails Are Booming. These Companies Are Profiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE :BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.57.

The average price from analysts is $70.56, which is $13.16 above the current price. BUD currently public float of 564.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BUD was 2.39M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.67% and a quarterly performance of 7.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.37% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for BUD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BUD reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for BUD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

BUD Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.86. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.33 for the present operating margin

+54.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.40.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 144.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.17. Total debt to assets is 43.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.