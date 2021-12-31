A Lesson to Learn: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE :BSTZ) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of BSTZ was 149.07K shares.

BSTZ’s Market Performance

BSTZ stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of 2.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for BSTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

BSTZ Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSTZ rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.48. In addition, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSTZ starting from Kim Tony, who purchase 29,000 shares at the price of $34.07 back on Mar 19. After this action, Kim Tony now owns 139,181 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, valued at $988,030 using the latest closing price.

Diorio Jonathan, the Vice President of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, purchase 1,000 shares at $33.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Diorio Jonathan is holding 3,000 shares at $33,390 based on the most recent closing price.