Why BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that BioDelivery Sciences Prevails in BELBUCA(R) ANDA Litigation Maintaining Patent Exclusivity Against Alvogen Until 2032

Is It Worth Investing in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSI) Right Now?

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDSI is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.86, which is $3.76 above the current price. BDSI currently public float of 96.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSI was 1.36M shares.

BDSI’s Market Performance

BDSI stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.93% and a quarterly performance of -15.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.93% for BDSI stocks with a simple moving average of -13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BDSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BDSI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDSI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BDSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDSI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

BDSI Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSI fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSI starting from Sirgo Mark A, who purchase 18,587 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 02. After this action, Sirgo Mark A now owns 1,159,182 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., valued at $49,999 using the latest closing price.

KOTLER KEVIN, the Director of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that KOTLER KEVIN is holding 5,158,489 shares at $306,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+79.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stands at +16.43. The total capital return value is set at 20.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.28. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI), the company’s capital structure generated 72.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.19. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.