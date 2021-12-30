Why Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Victoria’s Secret Shares Rise on Buyback Plan, Holiday Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE :BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.21, which is $20.71 above the current price. BBWI currently public float of 254.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBWI was 2.56M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly performance of 3.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 128.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Bath & Body Works Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.71% for BBWI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BBWI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 19th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.90. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw 131.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $74.52 back on Nov 24. After this action, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H now owns 26,480 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $400,534 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +7.12. The total capital return value is set at 22.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.06. Equity return is now at value -100.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.