We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (SPAQ), Here is What We Found

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/21 that Nissan Picks an EV-Charging Partner. Investors Can Pick It Too.

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE :SPAQ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $6.13 above the current price. SPAQ currently public float of 55.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPAQ was 267.45K shares.

SPAQ’s Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.35% for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for SPAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPAQ stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SPAQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPAQ in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the current year 2021.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPAQ, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 24th of the current year.

SPAQ Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ fell by -0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Spartan Acquisition Corp. III saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.