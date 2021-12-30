We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), Here is What We Found

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) went down by -4.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/21 that Nextdoor to participate in UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KIND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $7.61 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of KIND was 2.12M shares.

KIND’s Market Performance

KIND stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.61% and a quarterly performance of -17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.39% for KIND stocks with a simple moving average of -18.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

KIND Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -26.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +5.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.