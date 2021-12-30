Wall Street Pummels AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) After Recent Earnings Report

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s stock price has collected 7.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/21 that ATRenew Announces US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE :RERE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.54, which is $10.77 above the current price. RERE currently public float of 152.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RERE was 349.74K shares.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE stocks went up by 7.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.26% and a quarterly performance of -41.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for RERE stocks with a simple moving average of -39.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RERE reach a price target of $20.80. The rating they have provided for RERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RERE Trading at -20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +3.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. saw -65.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.05 for the present operating margin

+11.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. stands at -36.54. The total capital return value is set at -11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.