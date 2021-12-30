SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) went up by 55.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -20.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that SuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is at 0.40.

SPCB currently public float of 15.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCB was 773.19K shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB stocks went down by -20.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.07% and a quarterly performance of -56.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.75% for SuperCom Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.44% for SPCB stocks with a simple moving average of -40.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCB

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SPCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2017.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPCB, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SPCB Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB rose by +32.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5813. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw -57.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.