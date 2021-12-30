OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s stock price has collected -9.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that Spotlight Poster Presentation at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium SABCS 2021 Shows Oncocyte’s DetermaIO(TM) Clinical Test Predicts Response to Immunotherapy in Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ :OCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCX is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OncoCyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.80, which is $5.71 above the current price. OCX currently public float of 82.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCX was 420.16K shares.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX stocks went down by -9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.91% and a quarterly performance of -40.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for OncoCyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.43% for OCX stocks with a simple moving average of -50.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for OCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for OCX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Mar 19. After this action, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY now owns 113,698 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $52,702 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 600,000 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 16,776,484 shares at $2,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2604.11 for the present operating margin

-52.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -2461.51. The total capital return value is set at -80.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.12. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -26.00 for asset returns.

Based on OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.50. Total debt to assets is 15.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.