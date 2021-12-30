Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.85. The company’s stock price has collected 5.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Nutrien Announces Completion of Tender Offer and Debt Redemptions; Accelerates Repurchase of Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $81.18, which is -$17.77 below the current price. NTR currently public float of 570.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 1.95M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.14% and a quarterly performance of 17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NTR, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

NTR Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.09. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 57.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+21.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.68. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.