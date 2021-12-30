Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/21 that Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Rise on Key Macau Casino Report. What It Means.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $105.46, which is $20.79 above the current price. WYNN currently public float of 105.41M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.61M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.39% and a quarterly performance of 1.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.95% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of -20.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.38. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from MADDOX MATT, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $90.08 back on Dec 23. After this action, MADDOX MATT now owns 410,884 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,801,600 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 4,095 shares at $87.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 7,246 shares at $359,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.47 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -98.63. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.