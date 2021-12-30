Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL)?

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) went up by 7.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ :RELL) Right Now?

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELL is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Richardson Electronics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. RELL currently public float of 10.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELL was 94.40K shares.

RELL’s Market Performance

RELL stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.24% and a quarterly performance of 27.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Richardson Electronics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.17% for RELL stocks with a simple moving average of 44.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELL stocks, with Feltl & Co. repeating the rating for RELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELL in the upcoming period, according to Feltl & Co. is $12 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2007.

RELL Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +25.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELL rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Richardson Electronics Ltd. saw 160.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELL starting from Diddell Wendy, who sale 18,314 shares at the price of $12.56 back on Dec 27. After this action, Diddell Wendy now owns 89,438 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd., valued at $230,015 using the latest closing price.

Diddell Wendy, the COO of Richardson Electronics Ltd., sale 1,600 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Diddell Wendy is holding 89,438 shares at $20,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+33.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Richardson Electronics Ltd. stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.