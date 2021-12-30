Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hologic Inc. (HOLX)?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/21 that Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 40(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ :HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Hologic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.80, which is $10.21 above the current price. HOLX currently public float of 249.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLX was 1.51M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 1.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Hologic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for HOLX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

HOLX Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.71. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who sale 2,570 shares at the price of $75.79 back on Nov 19. After this action, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now owns 15,604 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $194,791 using the latest closing price.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Hologic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $77.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN is holding 16,896 shares at $387,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.08 for the present operating margin

+66.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +33.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 49.40, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.71. Total debt to assets is 35.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.