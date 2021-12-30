Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/21 that BrightSphere Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSIG is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is $6.36 above the current price. BSIG currently public float of 79.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSIG was 1.56M shares.

BSIG’s Market Performance

BSIG stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.26% for BSIG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSIG

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSIG reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BSIG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BSIG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

BSIG Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.43. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. saw 32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.79 for the present operating margin

+96.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stands at +39.89. The total capital return value is set at 24.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.46. Equity return is now at value 153.00, with 61.60 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), the company’s capital structure generated 166.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.42. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.51.