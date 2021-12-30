Is Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) a Keeper?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that House Committee Investigates Live Nation’s Role in Astroworld Tragedy

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.00, which is -$4.83 below the current price. LYV currently public float of 150.39M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.34M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 31.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of 30.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LYV, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

LYV Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.26. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 63.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Willard Elizabeth Kathleen, who sale 81,500 shares at the price of $87.69 back on Mar 12. After this action, Willard Elizabeth Kathleen now owns 286,677 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,146,977 using the latest closing price.

Berchtold Joe, the President of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $87.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Berchtold Joe is holding 870,969 shares at $7,466,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.53 for the present operating margin

-0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at -92.59. The total capital return value is set at -24.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.66. Equity return is now at value 142.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.