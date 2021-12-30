Here’s Our Rant About Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN)

Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) went up by 5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.99. The company’s stock price has collected -11.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/21 that Willdan Awarded $90 Million Contract to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in New York Housing

Is It Worth Investing in Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WLDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLDN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Willdan Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.33, which is $20.0 above the current price. WLDN currently public float of 11.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLDN was 69.42K shares.

WLDN’s Market Performance

WLDN stocks went down by -11.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.01% and a quarterly performance of -6.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Willdan Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.94% for WLDN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLDN stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for WLDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WLDN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2017.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLDN reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for WLDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to WLDN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

WLDN Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDN fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.35. In addition, Willdan Group Inc. saw -21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLDN starting from CHEN MICAH, who sale 5,037 shares at the price of $41.01 back on Dec 17. After this action, CHEN MICAH now owns 14,397 shares of Willdan Group Inc., valued at $206,567 using the latest closing price.

WHITELAW PAUL MILTON, the SVP, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT of Willdan Group Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $40.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that WHITELAW PAUL MILTON is holding 15,079 shares at $450,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.15 for the present operating margin

+28.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willdan Group Inc. stands at -3.71. The total capital return value is set at -5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.95. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN), the company’s capital structure generated 79.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.