AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that Here Are 8 Biotech Stocks That Trade for Less Than Their Cash

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AQB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQB is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.38, which is $5.27 above the current price. AQB currently public float of 70.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQB was 1.25M shares.

AQB’s Market Performance

AQB stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.47% and a quarterly performance of -45.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for AquaBounty Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.27% for AQB stocks with a simple moving average of -55.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQB reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AQB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

AQB Trading at -32.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -75.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from KIRK ALANA, who sale 12,880,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Nov 23. After this action, KIRK ALANA now owns 6 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $27,048,000 using the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the 10% Owner of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., sale 12,880,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 6 shares at $27,048,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12727.13 for the present operating margin

-6303.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -12846.31. The total capital return value is set at -21.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.54. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.37. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 78.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.91.