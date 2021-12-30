Aflac Incorporated (AFL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/21 that Many Americans forced to choose: Pay medical bills or maintain holiday cheer

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.45, which is -$0.34 below the current price. AFL currently public float of 600.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.01M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.55% and a quarterly performance of 11.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.89% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $52 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AFL Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.82. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from KENNY THOMAS J, who sale 23,701 shares at the price of $57.15 back on Dec 22. After this action, KENNY THOMAS J now owns 16,589 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $1,354,560 using the latest closing price.

TILLMAN AUDREY B, the Executive Vice President of Aflac Incorporated, sale 9,782 shares at $58.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that TILLMAN AUDREY B is holding 139,993 shares at $569,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.57. The total capital return value is set at 11.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.41. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.