Why TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.84. The company’s stock price has collected 9.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 20 min ago that TuSimple’s Autonomous Truck Completes 80-Mile Drive. The Stock Runs Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for TuSimple Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.59, which is $23.35 above the current price. TSP currently public float of 141.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSP was 1.39M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.17% and a quarterly performance of -4.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for TuSimple Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.46% for TSP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSP reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for TSP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

TSP Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +1.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Dillon Patrick, who sale 1,265 shares at the price of $33.60 back on Dec 21. After this action, Dillon Patrick now owns 12,253 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $42,504 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James, the See Remarks of TuSimple Holdings Inc., sale 180 shares at $33.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Mullen James is holding 8,739 shares at $6,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9444.60 for the present operating margin

-606.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -9651.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.