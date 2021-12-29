Is Canoo Inc. (GOEV) a Keeper?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) went down by -4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/20/21 that Canoo Expands Executive Team To Execute Business and Manufacturing Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ :GOEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Canoo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $5.75 above the current price. GOEV currently public float of 151.23M and currently shorts hold a 21.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOEV was 5.53M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.53% and a quarterly performance of 4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Canoo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.78% for GOEV stocks with a simple moving average of -8.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

GOEV Trading at -12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -37.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -42.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Aquila Tony, who purchase 35,273,268 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Nov 22. After this action, Aquila Tony now owns 47,632,655 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $230,334,440 using the latest closing price.

DD Global Holdings Ltd, the 10% Owner of Canoo Inc., sale 35,273,268 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that DD Global Holdings Ltd is holding 27,025,801 shares at $230,334,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7832.08 for the present operating margin

-205.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canoo Inc. stands at -3522.27. The total capital return value is set at -44.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.23. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc. (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.49. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.44.