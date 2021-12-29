Is agilon health inc. (AGL) a Keeper?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.83. The company’s stock price has collected 10.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/21 that agilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE :AGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for agilon health inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.67, which is $8.93 above the current price. AGL currently public float of 388.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGL was 2.21M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL stocks went up by 10.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.53% and a quarterly performance of 1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for agilon health inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.08% for AGL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

AGL Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +10.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.85. In addition, agilon health inc. saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Halkias Theodore, who sale 5,583 shares at the price of $27.53 back on Dec 27. After this action, Halkias Theodore now owns 5,434 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $153,700 using the latest closing price.

Halkias Theodore, the Chief Business Officer of agilon health inc., sale 21,142 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Halkias Theodore is holding 5,434 shares at $581,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -5.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.