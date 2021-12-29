Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Greenpro Establishing Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange and NFT Marketplace in Labuan, Malaysia

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :GRNQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenpro Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. GRNQ currently public float of 41.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRNQ was 8.63M shares.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

GRNQ stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.42% and a quarterly performance of 9.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Greenpro Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for GRNQ stocks with a simple moving average of -35.79% for the last 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at -27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6849. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp. saw -58.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNQ starting from LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT, who sale 385,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, LOKE CHE CHAN GILBERT now owns 10,650,838 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp., valued at $385,000 using the latest closing price.

LEE CHONG KUANG, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that LEE CHONG KUANG is holding 17,390,337 shares at $2,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.86 for the present operating margin

+73.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at -166.84. The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.28. Equity return is now at value -107.20, with -74.50 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 21.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.73. Total debt to assets is 11.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.