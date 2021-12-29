Exelon Corporation (EXC) Just Got Our Attention

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING: ComEd Microgrid Completes Final DOE Milestones

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ :EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXC is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Exelon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $58.20, which is $1.97 above the current price. EXC currently public float of 975.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXC was 5.18M shares.

EXC’s Market Performance

EXC stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Exelon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.52% for EXC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $47.50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXC, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

EXC Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.79. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Dominguez Joseph, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $54.39 back on Nov 24. After this action, Dominguez Joseph now owns 20,821 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $870,240 using the latest closing price.

Nigro Joseph, the Sr. EVP & Chief Fin. Officer of Exelon Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $53.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Nigro Joseph is holding 72,752 shares at $695,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+17.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +5.86. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 124.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 31.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.