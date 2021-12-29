Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.68. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/21 that Encompass Health Corporation Announces Execution of Supplemental Indenture for its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 and Extension of Consent Solicitation of Holders of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2028, 4.750% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.625% Senior Notes due 2031

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE :EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHC is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Encompass Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.91, which is $18.48 above the current price. EHC currently public float of 97.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHC was 892.63K shares.

EHC’s Market Performance

EHC stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.01% and a quarterly performance of -13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Encompass Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for EHC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $98 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHC reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for EHC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EHC, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

EHC Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.22. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from Williams Terrance, who purchase 354 shares at the price of $56.61 back on Dec 02. After this action, Williams Terrance now owns 5,258 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $20,040 using the latest closing price.

Price Andrew L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Encompass Health Corporation, sale 8,589 shares at $81.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Price Andrew L is holding 63,642 shares at $699,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +6.10. The total capital return value is set at 11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 223.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.05. Total debt to assets is 54.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.