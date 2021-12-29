Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Chemours Company (CC)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.87. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/13/21 that Chemours Recognized in Newsweek’s 2022 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.92, which is $7.82 above the current price. CC currently public float of 160.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 1.38M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.29% and a quarterly performance of 13.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.03% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

CC Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.62. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 33.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who sale 34,252 shares at the price of $29.94 back on Dec 02. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 145,459 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $1,025,505 using the latest closing price.

Shelton David C, the SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary of The Chemours Company, sale 9,886 shares at $29.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Shelton David C is holding 80,960 shares at $294,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.