Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Redwire Corporation (RDW)?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) went down by -5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Redwire Corporation (RDW) f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwire Corporation (NYSE :RDW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Redwire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $8.18 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RDW was 1.63M shares.

RDW’s Market Performance

RDW stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.75% and a quarterly performance of -32.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Redwire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.12% for RDW stocks with a simple moving average of -32.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2021.

RDW Trading at -30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW fell by -0.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw -34.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.61.