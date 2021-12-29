Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.85. The company’s stock price has collected -8.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.05, which is $4.22 above the current price. ACAD currently public float of 160.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.64M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went down by -8.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.29% and a quarterly performance of 42.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.89% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $28 based on the research report published on December 21st of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACAD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at 21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.54. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -53.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Stankovic Srdjan R., who sale 2,803 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Nov 22. After this action, Stankovic Srdjan R. now owns 41,512 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $53,285 using the latest closing price.

Stankovic Srdjan R., the President of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,338 shares at $17.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Stankovic Srdjan R. is holding 38,065 shares at $23,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.92 for the present operating margin

+97.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -63.74. The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.90. Equity return is now at value -32.70, with -25.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.32. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.77.