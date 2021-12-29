Buy or Sell Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.56. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/21 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Year in a Row; Ranked on Forbes’ Inaugural List of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE :GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.18, which is $4.74 above the current price. GPK currently public float of 304.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPK was 2.19M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.54% and a quarterly performance of 0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for GPK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $24.50. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GPK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 15th of the current year.

GPK Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Rhinehart Mary K, who purchase 255 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Sep 16. After this action, Rhinehart Mary K now owns 8,120 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $4,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.59 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 11.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 271.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 49.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.