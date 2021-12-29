Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Just Got Our Attention

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went down by -4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s stock price has collected 6.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that ATEC Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $8.38 above the current price. ATEC currently public float of 65.66M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 973.91K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 6.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of -4.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Alphatec Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

ATEC Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Koning John Todd, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Koning John Todd now owns 196,682 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $55,850 using the latest closing price.

Hochberg Jason, the Director of Alphatec Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Hochberg Jason is holding 84,375 shares at $54,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.82 for the present operating margin

+63.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -54.53. The total capital return value is set at -28.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.04. Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), the company’s capital structure generated 27.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.51. Total debt to assets is 16.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.