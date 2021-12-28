We Analyzed the Future Direction of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), Here is What We Found

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s stock price has collected -7.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/21 that Paramount Gold Submits State Permit Application for Its Proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX :PZG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZG is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $1.61 above the current price. PZG currently public float of 32.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZG was 76.38K shares.

PZG’s Market Performance

PZG stocks went down by -7.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly performance of -10.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for PZG stocks with a simple moving average of -21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZG reach a price target of $3.70. The rating they have provided for PZG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2015.

Noble Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to PZG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

PZG Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZG fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7285. In addition, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. saw -38.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZG starting from Reynolds Christopher J., who purchase 4,600 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Oct 25. After this action, Reynolds Christopher J. now owns 36,100 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., valued at $3,872 using the latest closing price.

Carden John, the Director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Carden John is holding 25,000 shares at $1,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZG

The total capital return value is set at -11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.37. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.08. Total debt to assets is 7.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.